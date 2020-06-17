ROMNEY — The heavens opened up on Hampshire County last Wednesday, flooding streets in an afternoon deluge.
The weather underground reporting station just west of Romney shows that 3.5 inches of rain fell in an hour starting at 2:45 p.m.
The torrent pushed water into the Koolwink Motel and neighboring HMI.
“I had probably an inch of mud and leaves in my office,” said Steve Triplett, facilities director at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Triplett said debris came off U.S. 50, plugging all the storm drains on the east side of the School for the Blind.
“I don’t think any of the storm drains there could have handled it,” he said of the downpour.
Damage at the maintenance building included the supply of HVAC filters for the campus. Otherwise, he said, the cost is mostly in labor and cleaning supplies.
“They tended to it very quickly,” Interim Superintendent Pat Homberg said of the maintenance crew. “As far as I know, everything is OK now.”
