ROMNEY — West Virginia’s Department of Education spread good news from the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Friday morning.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch, representatives from 7 agencies and some local politicians were on hand to tout the grand opening of the West Virginia Technical Assistance Center for Accessibility and Transitions, housed on the north end of the WVSDB campus.
The ribbon cutting and speeches took place in front of the building most locals know as the IRC, or Instructional Resource Center, which has provided materials to hearing- and vision-impaired West Virginians since its construction in 1994.
Now, a yearlong project is turning it into the state Department of Education’s technical assistance center for those with access issues, beginning with vision and hearing.
“We’re using this as an opportunity to reinvent, modernize and — if you listen to the State Board, they are fully committed to making this school a hallmark of the state,” Burch said. “We will make it a beacon for those who need support.”
Mary Ann Clendenin, who laid the groundwork for Friday’s interdepartmental opening, was named the center’s executive director Friday by Burch.
She will relocate from Charleston to Romney, as will Debbie Adams, the new state coordinator for deaf and blind education. She began her job a week ago.
Burch announced that he and a team of administrators from Charleston will spend a week a month in Romney over the next year to work with the new center and WVSDB as it goes through an intervention that was launched this spring after a 44-page special circumstances review found deficiencies in the state-run school from resident care to instruction to bookkeeping.
Delegate Ruth Rowan greeted Burch and the crowd of 60 or so who gathered at the IRC.
“I cannot express how excited I am to see the creation of expanded services for students with exceptionalities across the state,” she said.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle expressed the town’s support for Burch’s initiatives.
“He has assembled a team that has created a plan for the school and the campus and has set solid achievable goals,” she said. “The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are building now a bright future and the town of Romney wants to be part of that future.”
Burch said other agencies are lining up to be part of the Technical Assistance center.
For now, 2 of the state’s adult basic education programs, DHHR and the state’s birth-to-3 operation will now be headquartered here, in addition to the IRC and WVSDB’s birth-to-5 outreach.
Tours of the facility followed the opening ceremony.
