ROMNEY — The historic red barn in Romney is in bad shape right now, but with help from the community, it can be restored and offer a purpose to the town.
The Town of Romney has found generous support through the Hampshire County Community Foundation and the RMB Shaw Family Fund: through this grant, donations made to the Red Barn Project will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000.
The fund’s advisor, Carol Shaw, recommended the grant to the Town, and she said that repairing and renovating the barn is a good step toward bringing more historic tourism to Romney.
“Preserving the past gives us a window into where we’ve been as well as the opportunity to create the narrative for our future,” Shaw said. “Our state leaders are crying out for ways to employ more West Virginians, encourage growth and bring revenue to our state. Historic tourism can be Romney’s answer.”
The barn, which was originally an integral part of the WVSDB campus, was transferred to the Town of Romney in 2020. It’s in rough shape; tattered tarps attempt to cover holes in the roof, and repairs must be done on the structure itself before it can be transformed into any sort of community hub.
“Route 50 has always been a huge asset for our town…but people need a reason to stop,” Shaw added. “Romney’s barn project is something the whole community can get behind.”
With the loss of the WVSDB Administration Building at the end of February, there hasn’t been a more important time to preserve and protect town history. The RMB Shaw Family Fund is a “donor advised fund,” in which donors may recommend grants from the available distribution from their fund at any time. This can target issues or causes the donor cares about most.
Amy Pancake, director of affiliates with the Hampshire County Community Foundation, called this kind of fund “a simple, powerful and highly personal approach to giving.”
Through the 1:1 gift match, community members can see their donation go twice as far in protecting a piece of Hampshire County history.
Donations through the gift-match program will go toward financing the repair of the roof, which is Phase 1 of the historic barn restoration project. There’s currently a “Save the Barn” account at FNB Bank in Romney, so donations can be deposited either there or dropped off at Town Hall.
At the last Save the Barn committee meeting on Feb. 28, committee members discussed the need for more letters of commitment from interested individuals or organizations. These letters can be either in the form of donations or by offers to volunteer at future fundraising efforts.
The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) approved the town’s application for the barn to be considered for the State Register of Historic Places. If approved, it will be forwarded on to the National Register for consideration.
A “Raise the Roof” fundraising event is being planned for Friday, April 22 at The Bottling Works in Romney, and it will include music, food, auctions and more.
Save the Barn meetings are the last Tuesday of the month at Town Hall at 6 p.m.
