A new study shows that 4 or 5 p.m. is the typical time for drivers to gas up in all but 3 states.
One of those 3 is West Virginia, and it’s the most out of step with the rest of the country.
West Virginians gas up between 10 and 11 a.m. more than any other time, reports a new study of pay data that GasBuddy conducted.
In 24 states, the preferred gas-up time is 5 to 6 p.m. and in 23 it’s 4 to 5.
For neighboring Virginia, the best time to gas up is 3 to 4 and in Montana, drivers prefer the noon hour.
Friday is the most popular day to fill up, with 15.9 percent of weekly sales.
GasBuddy data shows 28 percent of West Virginians buy fuel before noon. Across the border, 32 percent of Virginians purchase gas between noon and 3 p.m.
“In order to save the most money on fuel, drivers should pay attention to the time of day and day of the week they fill up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “By avoiding peak fill up times, Americans could save millions of dollars – not to mention avoid waiting in dreaded gas station lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.