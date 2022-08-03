ROMNEY — The town flexed new found legal muscle at a special meeting Monday night, starting the approval process for 5 new ordinances the state gave permission to that go beyond specific West Virginia law.
The “home rule” initiatives had to be approved by the state’s Municipal Home Rule Board on July 20. Now the town has to enact ordinances authorizing each specific law.
• Establish a registry for landlords;
• Give town code compliance officers the ability to immediately ticket health and safety hazards;
• Set membership of the new Romney Development Authority at 5 to 12 members;
• Allow the town to deal with feral cats; and
• Dispose of property without taking it to auction.
A 6th request, to create Tax Increment Financing districts, was turned down by the Municipal Home Rule Board.
All 5 ordinances were approved unanimously on their 1st reading. They will be up for a 2nd reading at this month’s regular Town Council meeting, at 7 p.m. next Monday.
Two of the rules are new weapons for the town’s arsenal in its fight against blight.
“This is a 1st step,” attorney Logan Mantz told the council of the landlord registry.
It’s also a 1st for the entire state. Charleston and Morgantown have landlord registries, but they are tied to a tax on rental properties in those 2 cities.
Romney’s registry carries no fee — although failure to register can lead to a fine.
Because of its groundbreaking nature, Mantz said, the state “closely analyzed” the proposal before approving it.
The town wants the ownership information so it can deal with problems that might arise on a property.
The citation ordinance gives Romney a great tool to combat blight, Mantz said.
“It’s been one of the most popular and highest praised components of home rule,” he told the council, noting that other cities and towns have already implemented this type of ordinance.
The “On-site citations and unsafe structures” ordinance gives the town the ability to immediately write tickets for structural violations (but not landscape). The current ordinance that it would repeal and replace adheres to current state procedure that requires the town give a property owner 30 days to correct a problem before a fine can be imposed.
The new ordinance, Mantz noted, still includes a right to appeal. But, he said, in other municipalities, the threat of immediate citations has spurred compliance.
The development authority rule allows Romney to seat a smaller board (5 to 12 members) than the mandated 14 to 21.
The property disposal rule allows the town to by pass the auction process the state dictates for any asset valued at more than $1,000 as long as it publicizes the disposal gets fair market value — in most cases — for the asset.
Even the fair market value can be waived if the town hands it off for a “pro social cause,” Mantz said.
State law only mandates that towns deal with wild dogs and leaves cat control to counties. Romney’s new ordinance gives it the opportunity to deal with cats itself.
(0) comments
