Shanks fire

The fire engulfed the barn, located on Abundant Life Lane in Shanks

SHANKS — A devastating barn fire on Abundant Life Lane in Shanks last week resulted in a total loss – and the loss of a beloved thoroughbred racehorse.

On Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., the Augusta fire crew responded to a call about a barn fire in Shanks. When Chief Michael Hott arrived shortly after, he said the Abundant Life Greenhouse barn was already “fully engulfed.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.