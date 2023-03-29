SHANKS — A devastating barn fire on Abundant Life Lane in Shanks last week resulted in a total loss – and the loss of a beloved thoroughbred racehorse.
On Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., the Augusta fire crew responded to a call about a barn fire in Shanks. When Chief Michael Hott arrived shortly after, he said the Abundant Life Greenhouse barn was already “fully engulfed.”
The 60-by-84 barn was rendered a total loss – it was the storage space for several pieces of equipment like square balers, mowers, horse feed, saddles and bridles, as well as the home for one of the Baisden family’s horses. The horse – a retired “thoroughbred racehorse,” Hott said – escaped the fire, but was badly burned.
Crystal Rothgeb, a family friend of the Baisdens and coordinator of the county’s 4-H equine club, said they transported the horse to Marion DuPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, Va., but were unable to get the pain from her burns under control, and she passed the following day.
“She had a grand retirement living on lush green grass and open fields,” Rothgeb said. “Ernie (Baisden) spoiled her with treats and love.”
She escaped the barn due to her free access – she wasn’t stalled inside the barn – and ran to the woods, Rothgeb said.
“We couldn’t catch her, even though she knows me well,” she explained. “When Ernie made it to the edge of the woods, and she heard his voice, she came running to him. She was blinded by the fire and would only respond to his voice.”
The crews that responded to the fire were Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and North River, and Hott said he alerted Springfield’s crew, too.
The fire’s cause has been ruled as “undetermined” at this time, Hott said, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office on scene the day following the incident and ruling the barn a total loss as well.
