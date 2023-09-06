Juvenile petition filed with Prosecutor’s Office
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last Wednesday saw a potential Snapchat threat involving a sword at Hampshire High School, reported the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 5:16 am
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 5:16 am
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last Wednesday saw a potential Snapchat threat involving a sword at Hampshire High School, reported the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The FBI notified the Sheriff’s Office task force last Wednesday morning of a possible threat made towards Hampshire High School via a student’s Snapchat account. The taskforce then notified HHS PRO officer Sgt. Joshua Kesner, who then, with the help of school administrators, removed the student both from class and the campus grounds.
The reported threat involved a sword, Sheriff Nathan Sions said in a press release last week. Kesner obtained a search warrant for the residence of the student suspect and recovered a sword.
Since the subject is a juvenile, there is no further information to release at this time, Sions said. The school board will handle any disciplinary action against the student.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Sions confirmed that a juvenile petition has been filed against the suspect with the Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office.
A juvenile petition, according to West Virginia state code, is a verified, written statement from a person who has knowledge of the facts that are alleged.
“As stated many times, the safety of our schools is paramount,” Sions said. “If anyone sees or hears of any potential threat towards any of our schools, notify law enforcement immediately.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.