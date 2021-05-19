Yet, like a commercial on TV I find myself saying, “But wait. There’s more.”
As of my writing, popular singer Demi Lovato has come out socially as “Pansexual.” Yes, add another letter. LGBTQIAP. Demi claims she is sexually attracted to men, women, and “just about anything.”
Really? Is this reality, a publicity stunt, or a case of the cheese falling off someone’s cracker?
I’m pretty much a live-and-let-live kind of guy. That said, the new sexual identity revolution has begun to give me a headache. (Am I the only one?)
Maybe it’s because I’m an old guy. Or perhaps I’m just unable to find firm footing because there isn’t any. It seems every week some new group has become offended and a new movement has been formed.
I remember when the first sexual distinction was made. I was about 5 when I learned the difference between boys and girls. In a few years’ time another distinction was made. You were either “straight” or “gay.”
The gay movement (despite seeds from abroad being planted for decades), didn’t really take hold in America until the 1960s. And it was only 21 years ago that the LGBT movement rose to the place of national conversation. Much has changed in a couple of decades.
Now I’m not in to bashing people. Truly.
I believe in respecting folks. Even if I passionately disagree with them. And sadly, many of those who identify as LGBTQIAP have been marginalized, maligned or otherwise treated horribly by those who profess to be “normal.”
I have never and will never be a part of that. I have close friends and family who do not see themselves as “straight.”
Some say sexual identity is a matter of genetics. Others claim it to be conditioned by the social environment we grow up within. Still others claim sexual identity is merely a matter of choice. I’m no scientist, but I’m thinking pieces of all 3 could be happening at the same time.
Still, sometimes I think our sights are set too low. As important as it is to find our identity in life, surely there is more.
I mean it’s hard to successfully move down the road of life while gazing at our own navels. Experience suggests that lifting our eyes off of ourselves can be liberating.
Seems to me that this is what the United States needs now. Not a continued focus upon me (my identity, my hurts, my wants, my feelings), but a renewed focus upon what is good for others and ultimately our country.
Wasn’t that the call of John F Kennedy? “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Honestly, don’t we all identify with or as something? Must we have a category or movement or group representing everything?
How many more times can we as people divide before we lose all sense of our humanity? What of pedophilia and bestiality? Will these also come to the forefront soon as just additional forms of sexual identity?
Time will answer the aforementioned questions. Perhaps sooner than most of us desire. Listening to the news I see no chance of a change of course any time soon.
Division and more division seems a long-range forecast. Yet as we head down this treacherous road I must wonder, is a longer alphabet is needed? You ponder that.
