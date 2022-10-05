West Virginia’s 2022 mast report is in, and the word for this season is “spotty.”
Hunters can buck up a little bit, though – in the oak department, numbers are up over last year, though down compared to the 51-year average.
White and chestnut oak, which are the most palatable hard mast for deer, are both up by 36 and 11 percent, respectively, from 2021’s numbers over here in Ecological Region 1 (which includes Hampshire County and the entire Eastern Panhandle).
Compared to the 51-year average, though, numbers are falling a little short in Hampshire’s region, explained Ethan Barton, state wildlife disease specialist who contributed to this year’s mast survey.
“When looking at (Region 1), there are very few that were up over the average…It looks like we’ve got a pretty spotty and below-average oak production year,” Barton mused. “There are places to go where you might find a good number of acorns here or there, and others where you might find less than you would in a typical year.”
White oak is 1 of 8 species (mostly acorns) that make up hard mast – the typical fall feed for deer, bears, turkeys and squirrels.
Beech, walnut and yellow poplar are all down from the average, along with all 5 oak varieties, though compared to last year’s numbers, oak counts are up.
Soft mast encompasses 9 species from apples to greenbriers that make up the main diet during the summer. Black cherry and crabapple saw a higher percentage from last year, with apple and sassafras dropping in this region.
If the numbers are lower, game have to move more to meet their caloric demands, Barton explained.
With a handful of hard mast species down about 30 percent from the long-term average, that means that there will be pockets of this food available, but less than the average year.
“If this had been a crazy mast this year, they (could) pretty much stay in 1 area and gorge themselves,” he said. “But based on what we saw this year, in this region, things are pretty spotty.”
Other predictions in this year’s mast survey suggest that the whitetail harvest will look just about the same as it did last year.
“Because last year it was spotty for acorns here, we expected the deer harvest was going to be similar overall,” he added – which means that lots of whitetails will be out there moving around looking for food, increasing the chances of running into hunters.
As whitetail season approaches, hunters can expect the buck firearms season to be similar to last year, with a lower archery harvest.
“Archers would be wise to hunt white oak flats,” the report detailed. “These areas will hold mast the entire way through the bow season before Thanksgiving…scouting will be essential this year because hunters may need to move a tree stand a short distance to be closer to a particular tree that produced a heavy white oak crop.”
Due to a reduction in hunting opportunity, the report predicts a lower bear harvest this year.
“In addition, if the white oak and chestnut oak mast get consumed before the traditional December season,” the report reads, “bears will den early.”
The entire report is available on the DNR website at https://wvdnr.gov/plants-animals/surveys/mast-survey/.
