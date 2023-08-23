Hampshire jury acquits Fort Ashby woman in 2021 crash

ROMNEY — A Fort Ashby woman indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury last year on a felony count of driving under the influence causing death has been found not guilty after a three-day jury trial last week.

