Hampshire jury acquits Fort Ashby woman in 2021 crash
ROMNEY — A Fort Ashby woman indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury last year on a felony count of driving under the influence causing death has been found not guilty after a three-day jury trial last week.
An early morning, head-on collision in April of 2021 in Springfield resulted in the death of Ridgeley’s Brian Sgagerro, an employee at the Potomac Center in Romney.
Brittany Nicole Sears, 32, of Fort Ashby, appeared in court last week with her counsel, Shawn McDermott and Jacob Mills of Mills McDermott Criminal Law in Martinsburg, to fight against the DUI-causing-death charge.
In her opening argument Wednesday, Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller said that Sgagerro “paid the ultimate sacrifice,” and also said that anyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired “has no regard for human life.”
Miller argued that due to impairment caused by drugs, Sears crossed the center line in Springfield and struck Sgagerro’s truck, causing the accident and subsequently his death as his truck caught fire and burned with him in it.
“This case is a tragedy…but that does not make it criminal,” McDermott began in response.
Sears admitted to law enforcement and medical personnel after the crash that she was an addict – a functioning addict, though: McDermott pointed out she had a full-time job in Winchester and is a mom of two.
Miller brought forward nine witnesses: another driver who arrived at the scene following the fatal accident, two Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies, a paramedic, a phlebotomist, an emergency room doctor, Hampshire’s chief medical examiner and two toxicology specialists.
In his testimony, Cpl. Jacob Crites with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office – the incident’s investigating officer – described the scene of the crash: Sears was laying beside her white Chevrolet Cruze, in apparent pain, while a pickup truck was on fire, wrecked on an embankment near Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Crites confirmed that following the crash, no accident reconstructionist was brought to the scene.
“I believe we tried to call someone, but no one was available,” he testified.
In the body cam footage shown to the jury from the morning of the incident, Crites could be seen briefly attempting to speak with Sears, who was in and out of consciousness while lying on the pavement. He could also be seen gaining consent from Sears to enter her vehicle to find her drivers license.
No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found in her vehicle at that time.
Because Sears was clearly in pain, he didn’t double down on gathering on-site incident information, he said.
“I try not to push too hard if they’re injured,” he explained.
Sears was transported by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland to receive treatment for her serious injuries: she was diagnosed with a burst fracture in her spine – which put her at risk for paralysis – and a collapsed lung.
Sgt. Phoebe Lahman was dispatched to the Cumberland hospital following the crash to obtain a blood sample from Sears, who had indicated to Lahman that she had a history as an addict, and had “taken a little bit the day before.”
Her blood results showed tiny amounts of benzoylecgonine (an inactive metabolite of cocaine), norfentanyl (an inactive fentanyl metabolite), as well as a small, “sub-therapeutic” level of fentanyl in her system.
Inactive metabolites indicate that at some point in a recent time frame, the drug was in an individual’s system – but do not have impairing effects themselves.
Lahman said Sears’ demeanor at the hospital was consistent with symptoms of someone “on the nod” – under the influence of a narcotic analgesic (like fentanyl, which produce morphine-like effects) – though Sears said she wasn’t impaired while driving that morning.
“Most of the time…people indicate to us that they’re not intoxicated,” Lahman said at the witness stand. “That’s pretty common.”
Emergency room doctor Tzvi Robbins called Sears’ demeanor at the hospital “sleepy but arousable,” and added that it could be a symptom of severe pain, being under the influence of drugs or even a brain injury.
Hope Friis, a paramedic with Hampshire County EMS, recalled that from her point of view, Sears’ vital signs on the ambulance trip to Cumberland were “inconsistent” with what she’d expect from someone suffering from the defendant’s injuries.
Erin Feazell, the toxicology supervisor with the West Virginia State Police, testified that impairment couldn’t be confirmed solely based on a toxicology report from a blood sample.
The defense brought two witnesses to the stand: Larry DeHus, a forensic toxicologist and owner of Law Science Technologies Inc., and Dr. Mitchell Cohen, a trauma surgeon.
DeHus, an expert in the field, testified that Sears’ blood test results “wouldn’t allow anyone to conclude that (she) was under the influence of drugs at the time blood was drawn or the time of the accident.”
Cohen said that Sears’ individual symptoms of confusion and sleepiness as well as her vital signs could be consistent with drug use, but not when put together like in this case.
“The only reason we are here is because, sadly, Mr. Sgagerro died,” McDermott said in his closing argument. He called the case against his client a “litany of assumptions…based on her history as an addict.”
At around 4 p.m. Friday, the jury came to their “not guilty” verdict. The courtroom was charged with emotion, as members of Sgagerro’s family were tearful and visibly frustrated after the verdict was read.
