 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

The Brannon Building auditorium on the campus of WVSDB was buzzing with excitement on Friday night as contestants participated in the 10th Annual Peach Festival Pageant. Around 100 contestants took the stage in front of a packed auditorium with 10 crowns handed out as Peach Pageant winners.

Baby Peach: Hadlee Stump

Peach Fuzz: Andersyn Clower

Peach Blossom: Camaiyan Vance

Little Peach: Juliana Hibbard

Princess Peach: Alanna Outlaw

Prince Peach: Josiah Graves

King Peach: Blake Travis

Pre-Teen Peach: Bella Eye

Teen Peach: Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger

Queen Peach: Carlina Sardo

Coming soon: Peach Pageant pictures from behind the scenes.

