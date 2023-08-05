The Brannon Building auditorium on the campus of WVSDB was buzzing with excitement on Friday night as contestants participated in the 10th Annual Peach Festival Pageant. Around 100 contestants took the stage in front of a packed auditorium with 10 crowns handed out as Peach Pageant winners.
Baby Peach: Hadlee Stump
Peach Fuzz: Andersyn Clower
Peach Blossom: Camaiyan Vance
Little Peach: Juliana Hibbard
Princess Peach: Alanna Outlaw
Prince Peach: Josiah Graves
King Peach: Blake Travis
Pre-Teen Peach: Bella Eye
Teen Peach: Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger
Queen Peach: Carlina Sardo
Coming soon: Peach Pageant pictures from behind the scenes.
