MOOREFIELD — A German packaging manufacturer plans to open its 1st U.S. plant here, creating up to 100 new jobs.
Papier-Mettler bought an industrial site in Moorefield in May and says it will invest $48 million in the start-up.
The company cited Moorefield’s proximity to the Port of Baltimore, as well as the town’s planned infrastructure, calling the Hardy County seat a strategic, sustainable location.
“We are convinced that the new location will not only create numerous advantages for us, but also for the local economy as well as the job market,” CEO Michael Mettler said.
Hardy County Commission President David Fansler called the investment huge.
“We can’t wait to see all the good that comes from having this great business here,” Fansler said. “The creation of new jobs in our community is something that we strive for, and we’re excited that Papier-Mettler has chosen Hardy County.”
Gov. Jim Justice and the state’s Economic Development Authority made the announcement Monday.
“The investment Papier-Mettler is making in our great state is truly amazing,” Justice said.
Papier-Mettler is the market leader for service packaging made from paper and plastic. It is one of the leading manufacturers of flexible packaging in Europe.
The family-owned business, founded in 1957, employs around 5,000 people in 16 countries. It already has a U.S. presence, a sales office in Raynham, Mass.
“We are so excited to welcome this German packaging recycling and packaging manufacturing company to our great state,” Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said.
In addition to paper and plastic packaging, Papier-Mettler makes packaging from recycled and renewable raw materials. Papier-Mettler has been a pioneer in sustainable packaging alternatives.
“The USA is one of the largest growth markets for Papier-Mettler,” the CEO said. “That’s why we want to focus our energy on U.S. expansion.”
