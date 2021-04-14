The rally benefits Freedom House, a Christian-based sober-living facility, so Christian-based bike groups are being asked to join the lead riders from American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge.
Registration runs from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Post 137 on Cold Stream Road. The Legion Auxiliary will be dishing up $5 breakfasts.
Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. for a ride from Capon Bridge to the Wardensville VFW to Petersburg’s Legion Post along Corridor H. The return route stops at Moorefield’s Legion and Romney’s Legion before arriving back in Capon Bridge.
The registration fee of $20 per vehicle includes a cookout at ride’s end and music from Clower’s DJ entertainment. A marble run and raffles are scheduled.
