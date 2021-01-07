A message from HCSO:
On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at approximately 5:32am Hardy County 911 Center received a call regarding a two (2) vehicle motor vehicle accident which had occurred on US220 in Old Fields, West Virginia. Hardy County Deputy J.P. Smith responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
Heath J. Baker, 22 years old of Purgitsville, West Virginia died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Members of the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department, Fraley Ambulance Service, West Virginia Department of Highways and West Virginia Public Service Commission assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
