9/11 trek winds through Hampshire County
Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, is walking 537 miles from the Pentagon to the Flight 93 crash site outside Shanksville, Pa., to Ground Zero to honor the 1st responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, so others could live.
His younger brother, Stephen Siller, was one of the New York firefighters who lost his life that day at the World Trade Center. The foundation was named Tunnels to Towers because when Stephen Siller, an off-duty firefighter, responded to the crisis, he couldn’t get through on the streets, so he donned his gear and worked his way to the Twin Towers through the tunnels beneath.
Tuesday, Frank Siller was walking through Hampshire County en route from Winchester to Cumberland, where he arrives today (Wednesday, Aug. 14).
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of my brother and many of his fellow 1st responders making the ultimate sacrifice while helping those in need,” Siller said in a media release. “Through the Never Forget Walk we’ll unite communities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and everywhere in between in honor of the heroes we lost on 9/11.”
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation provides 1st responders and the families they left behind with mortgage-free homes.
Siller began the walk Aug. 1 with a wreath laying at the Pentagon. Last Saturday Winchester honored him and the 9/11 heroes with a parade and a barbecue.
The walk hits Shanksville on Aug. 21 and then winds through Easton, Pa., and Morristown, N.J., before arriving on Staten Island Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.