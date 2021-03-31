People I do not know, who work in government, are showering me with kindness, and it has started to eat away at my habitual cynicism. Let me explain.
Back in February I registered with the West Virginia Covid-19 vaccination program. I had just been declared eligible and the website had just been launched. My expectations were low.
The history of modern government is littered with the train wrecks of new computer-system launches, from Obamacare to the FBI. But I was in no hurry. I am a recluse anyway, so my exposure to the pandemic was low and I felt I had plenty of time.
Imagine my surprise when in just a little over 2 weeks I got a phone call from a very pleasant lady inquiring whether I would do the Hampshire County Health Department the honor of dropping by a vaccine clinic they were holding the next day at a church near Augusta, to get my first shot.
I agreed, again with low expectations. I had read the stories — traffic jams, long lines, delays, shortages, cancellations. Oh well. I could always bail out.
Hope Church is a big facility. There was no traffic jam on the lane to the parking lot. The parking lot was a big one, maybe 1/3 full, with many cars in motion but none backed up in a line.
I drove straight to the checkpoint without pausing, where a pleasant volunteer checked my name against a list. I gaped at the list. “Is that just for today?” I asked him. He said yes, about 600 people. Holy cow.
He handed me a clipboard with a form on it. “Please fill this out before you go in, then enter through those doors.” Oh, great. Another medical form. There goes a half hour of my life I’ll never get back.
Actually, it took about 90 seconds. It was one of the shortest forms I’ve ever seen asking only for the information they would obviously have to have to track me in their system.
OK, now for the long lines. Through the entrance and down a long hallway. No lines. There’s someone waiting at the end of the hallway, so the lines will be around the corner.
No, around the corner is a counter where I turn in my form. It’s an enormous room, looks like one of its functions might be as a basketball court. Along one wall is a line of tables, each manned by 2 people wearing medical scrubs.
One of them is happily waving a placard reading “3” and my greeter says, “Station 3 is ready for you, sir.” I walk across the floor, remove my jacket, take a seat and bang — I’m immunized.
Now comes the only wait. If anyone is going to suffer an allergic reaction to the shot it will almost always occur within 15 minutes, so we are given a timer and asked to take a seat — the floor is covered with socially-distanced chairs — until the timer runs out.
I’m feeling odd, but not because of the shot. I’m looking around at these bustling, cheerful, professional, capable people, most of them volunteers, exuding good will and competence while they work for the good of their community.
I’m having trouble remembering the last time I saw anything like this. The next time would be in 29 days, when they called me back in for the 2nd shot. By that time I would learn that West Virginia is immunizing more of its population faster than any other state.
I thought about the people whose company I had left to come here: the Facebook trolls and the cable-TV-news shills, the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists.
(A neighbor of mine solemnly assured his Facebook fan base that if they got vaccinated, their life expectancy would be instantly cut in half. Which, if true, would be most unfortunate for me, as I would then have died — is that the right tense? — 38 years ago.)
They are all so nasty. Every word drips with rage and barely repressed violence. They are all victims, deprived of precious freedoms and their way of life in ways so brutal they feel justified in lashing out — sometimes physically, occasionally with a firearm — at hapless store clerks who ask them to put on a mask in a pandemic.
Like I said, there are kind people, and then there are the other kind. I feel profoundly grateful for the kind people with the Hampshire County Health Department who bestowed on me the great gift of a measure of freedom from the pandemic, and did so with such zest and competence.
I have a message for the other kind of people as well. But the paper said it would not print it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.