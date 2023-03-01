ROMNEY – A shooting in Romney Tuesday evening left one individual dead and another taken into custody.
Michael Nair, 39, was taken into custody after the incident, which took place early Tuesday evening at 104 South Grafton Street in Romney, the Romney Police Department reported.
Officer Brian Kerling confirmed Wednesday morning that Thomas Puffinburger, 31, was the deceased victim.
The deceased has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy, Kerling added.
This incident is still under investigation, so details at this time are limited. The Review will update this story as more information is available.
