The new bivalent booster arrived in the Mountain State a few weeks ago, but is now readily available at several Hampshire County locations.
The updated booster shot is called a “bivalent” vaccine because it works by stimulating an immune response to 2 different viruses. This means that the new booster contains 2 strains of Covid-19: the original strain that causes Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.
These boosters are available at the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta, Lambert Drug Store, CVS and Walgreens.
People should wait 2 months after completion of their primary series of vaccines – or a previous Covid booster dose – to receive the new shot. Individuals must be 18 years or older to get Moderna’s updated vaccine, and the updated Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 12 years and older.
Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins shared that around 40 people of varying ages had their new Pfizer bivalent booster on Monday last week.
Currently, the department has openings on Oct. 17. They will continue to schedule Pfizer vaccines every Monday by appointment.
The health department also continues to schedule Moderna vaccines every Tuesday by appointment. However, they are full for the rest of October.
Wilkins said she noticed no unusual side effects from the patients who took the new vaccines. She reminds people that the side effects, if any, will be similar to that of earlier vaccines.
John Lambert, who runs Lambert Drug Store, has a walk-in approach to his business. He recommended coming an hour before closing time to give people enough time to fill the paperwork required prior to taking the updated Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Lambert Drug Store is open 6 days a week.
Lambert said he is taking anyone in that is symptom-free and healthy. He said he did not want to vaccinate anyone who already has Covid, as their bodies are “already dealing with a lot.”
CVS and Walgreens recommend making appointments for the Moderna bivalent vaccine; it saves people time from filling out paperwork before the appointment and ensures a quick visit.
Walgreens Pharmacy Manger Matthew Helton notes that the side effects have “been the same as the previous boosters, nothing new or surprising that we have seen so far.” Walgreens pharmacists take a lunch break between 1:30-2:30 p.m. for the walk-ins.
CVS pharmacists also have a lunch break from 1:30-2 p.m. They remind people to bring their vaccination cards with them.
With the holiday gatherings creeping around the corner, it is also important to remember to stay vigilant for the flu that circulates in the fall and winter. Covid boosters do not prevent the flu, and Wilkins urged residents to get their flu shots as well, warning of a “heavy respiratory year.”
