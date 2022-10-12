Booster

The new Covid booster doesn’t help with flu prevention – but getting both shots at once won’t hurt you.

The new bivalent booster arrived in the Mountain State a few weeks ago, but is now readily available at several Hampshire County locations.

The updated booster shot is called a “bivalent” vaccine because it works by stimulating an immune response to 2 different viruses. This means that the new booster contains 2 strains of Covid-19: the original strain that causes Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.