Schools in 3 nearby counties report cases
Numbers rise here
Schools in 3 neighboring counties have reported cases of COVID-19 since the weekend.
Hampshire County students and staff are still clear, after a 2-week lull in August, cases are again rising here.
Two new cases confirmed Monday brought Hampshire County’s total to 96 overall with 3 active. One person here died of the virus in April.
The 2 new cases followed 1 on Friday and 1 on Thursday. That’s the most since 4 were reported between Aug. 15-19.
Hardy, Mineral and Grant counties all announced school-related cases in the past 3 days.
In Mineral County, a student at Burlington Primary School has tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft confirmed the case Monday after the Mineral County Health Department said Sunday only that someone at the school had tested positive.
Grant County Schools reported cases connected to Union Educational Complex in Mount Storm and at Petersburg High School. The school system did not specify whether the case at Union was connected to a student or staff member. At Petersburg, the positive test was a family member of a high school staffer.
“An individual associated with Moorefield High School” has tested positive, Hardy County schools told parents Sunday night in an automated phone call and on social media.
The Hardy County Health Department said it is working to notify people who may have been exposed. Mineral County said anyone exposed to the Burlington student is in isolation. The Mineral Health Department said cleaning at Burlington has been completed.
Additionally, Grant County on Sunday confirmed the death of a 78-year-old man, the 2nd in the county in 2 days and the 8th overall there. Grant County has had 145 cases; 3 were active Tuesday.
Mineral County has had 153 cases as of Sunday night with 7 active. Hardy County has reported 77 cases and 3 active as of Friday.
