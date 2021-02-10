Covid numbers here hold some promise
Sunday was a good day in Hampshire County’s battle with Covid-19.
One person tested positive in the 72 results returned that day.
Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Monday the trend is in the right direction.
“We still are red on the DHHR county alert map, but we are teetering on orange,” she said.
Orange status would put high school students back in class instead of being taught remotely. HHS hasn’t had an attendance day since Nov. 17.
For a brief moment late last week, high school looked to be back in session this week. The county registered orange Saturday on the state’s Covid tracking map, but on Sunday the status was back to red.
“I am hopeful that a handful more days of trending downwards and we will be able to steadily maintain the orange status on the DHHR map,” Shoemaker said.
The state tracks 2 rates — positivity and infection — to determine a county’s status on the 5-color map.
Positivity rate is the percentage of new cases identified in the number of test results over a 7-day rolling average.
The single positive case on Sunday was hopeful, but it followed 14 positives in 95 cases on Saturday.
A positivity rate above 8 percent puts a county in the red. Orange is 6-8 percent, gold is 4-5 percent, yellow is 3-4 percent and green is under 3 percent.
The 2nd rate is infection — the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 people. That’s the metric that moved Hampshire to orange status for one day (the state uses the better of the 2 rates — positivity or infection — to categorize each county).
Last Friday, Hampshire’s infection rate dipped below the 25-percent threshold to 23.42.
Hampshire isn’t alone, though, in fighting a high infection rate. Every county in the state, except 2, is either red or orange. Mineral and Calhoun counties are gold.
Monday added just 5 more new cases.
As of Monday afternoon, Hampshire County had just 54 active cases with 6 hospitalizations. Over the 11 months of the pandemic, 1,493 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and the county says 25 have died, although the state’s website has shown 28 Hampshire County deaths for a few days.
Testing continues with free drive-through clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 10 to 6 Thursday at the dining hall of the county fairgrounds in Augusta.
Vaccinations continue for those registered who are 65 or older. To speed the vaccinations along, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that a new partnership with Walgreens will ad 5,800 doses a week to the state’s effort.
Walgreens will receive lists of who to vaccinate based on the counties in which their stores are located. People 65 and older and health care workers who have yet to be vaccinated will be Walgreens’ focus.
