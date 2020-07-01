Building the new John Blue Bridge is going to affect river craft as well as highway traffic.
The Division of Highways said the impact on recreational users in the area will begin today (Wednesday, July 1) and run for the next year and a half.
Temporary causeways will be constructed in the area. The width of the clear channel will be reduced for boats and tubers.
Buoys will be in place upstream of the site to warn of looming hazards.
“Access to normal portage locations … may be restricted, impossible or more dangerous,” DOH said in a press release.
DOH said the construction will affect fishing; floating in canoes, kayaks or tubes; swimming; and boating.
Anyone intending to use the area for recreation should proceed with caution and to stay alert for hazards.
