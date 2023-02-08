ROMNEY — There’s a new scholarship in the works in Hampshire County, funded in part by the school board.
The currently untitled scholarship is a joint effort between the five-member school board and Romney Federal Credit Union, and will see $5 from each board member, per meeting, go into a pot to hopefully be matched by the credit union, said board President Ed Morgan.
“Historically, we generally meet about 35 times a year,” Morgan explained, but added that some years, like the current year, a higher number of expulsion hearings and special meetings may see that number go up. “It’s not a huge amount of money, but we’re hoping for a match from the credit union.”
The board voted to officially approve moving forward with the scholarship last week, which is a little too late for it to go live for the 2022-23 graduating class. Next year, however, is a different story.
“In one sense, it’s kind of good, because we can make (the amount) a little bigger with the help of the credit union,” Morgan said. “We would like to have it go towards a step to help kids, whether they’re going to college, trade school, or the workforce.”
The board was in agreement that the scholarship shouldn’t simply be for the college bound students; students going in a different direction following graduation may need a little financial assistance, too.
“Maybe you need help with some tools for starting a job – a little help to get going,” Morgan added. “A little help to be successful in the workforce, if that’s what you choose. A little financial help that might make the difference.”
The scholarship is designed to be a “spin-off” of the CAKE awards the board hands out monthly, Morgan said, to kids who earn recognition for more than simply academic achievement. The monthly “Catch a Kid Excelling” awards can be given for good citizenship, sportsmanship, scholastic success, hard work, and the list goes on, and Morgan explained that the scholarship in the works aims to reward students beyond their GPA or test scores.
“Scholastics isn’t everything,” he said. “Your top 25 percent of kids are gonna get 95 percent of the scholarships. Why don’t we help that other 75 percent out?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.