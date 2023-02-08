ROMNEY — There’s a new scholarship in the works in Hampshire County, funded in part by the school board.  

The currently untitled scholarship is a joint effort between the five-member school board and Romney Federal Credit Union, and will see $5 from each board member, per meeting, go into a pot to hopefully be matched by the credit union, said board President Ed Morgan.

