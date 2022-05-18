CAPON BRIDGE — Come join the fun for a 2-day celebration of the Cacapon River in Capon Bridge June 17-18, a Friday and Saturday.
The Cacapon Riverfest will include river activities, environmental education, art, food, drink and all-day music. The Friends of the Cacapon River is coordinating the event to be held at the River House located on the Cacapon River next to the iconic green bridge.
“Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts on stage. Young or old, it will make you smile and tap your feet,” said Tim Reese, who is coordinating the events with his band of volunteers. “The river is such a big part of our community and the art, music and food go hand in hand.”
Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday. Enjoy food from Gig’s BBQ, 3FiresOven pizza or the River House. Sponsors of the event will host the information tables on the ecology of the river and other nature-related topics. Entertainment includes Jimi and Lex Juggling, and Austin Nemith to warm up the crowd. The evening concert includes the Mike and Jo from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday’s festivities start at 11 a.m. with more food, music, information tables and river activities. Art-for-all activities run from noon to 3 p.m. and a series of presentations highlighting the uniqueness of the natural region will take place inside the River House from noon to 4 p.m.
The Saturday night concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. with Hemlock and Hickory followed by another local favorite, Bud’s Collective, at 7 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts.
For those over 21, there will be various alcoholic beverages sold onsite.
Cacapon Riverfest is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, The River House, Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, Cacapon Institute, Potomac Riverkeepers, local business and individual donors, and by grants from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
For more information, go to the Cacapon Riverfest Facebook or email Tim Reese at tim@cacaponriver.org. The River House is located at 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge.
