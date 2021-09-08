HHS grad saw tragedy unfold from 5th Avenue
As a member of HHS Class of 2000, she had gotten her diploma and was off to the Big Apple to begin her college career at NYU.
In September of 2001, she had just begun her sophomore year.
On Sept. 11, 2001, at 8:45 a.m., she woke up in her 5th Avenue dorm room to what she described in New York City as “total chaos.”
“I remember waking up a little late that morning to a growing chorus of emergency vehicle sirens,” Brabson recalled. “I had been working at the student newspaper until 2 a.m. the night before, and didn’t have a morning class, so I was sleeping in.”
Sleeping in is nothing out of the ordinary for an exhausted, busy college sophomore, but what Brabson woke up to was a living nightmare.
“Someone in the building must’ve told us a plane hit one of the Twin Towers,” she remembered. “When we stuck our heads out of our windows, we could see the tower smoking – about 3 miles away.”
She said that at that time, the Twin Towers were a visual marker for folks all throughout the city, and even into New Jersey, helping people to know which direction to go.
The bedlam outside of Brabson’s dorm still rings in her ears.
“People were honking horns, tons of fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulances were all blasting sirens and trying to get downtown,” she said. “I watched the Towers collapse from the street.”
Brabson described the horror before her eyes, an unforgettable sight and sound that sticks with her, even 20 years later.
“Everyone just stood in the middle of the street looking downtown. 5th Avenue had a full, unobstructed view,” she recounted. “When the Towers fell, we heard it before we could really see the 1st building sink from the skyline.”
She added, “I will never forget the sound. It was like a million people screaming all at once. Then, moments later, screaming again as the 2nd tower collapsed.”
She experienced the same small act of humanity that many did during the tragedy: finding or offering comfort to a stranger. Brabson recalled a stranger on the street standing next to her grabbing for her hand “because they didn’t know what else to do.”
Smoke rose to the sky. Classes were canceled at NYU.
Brabson, active in her school’s newspaper, rushed to help produce a special issue to make sure students were all informed.
Brabson, whose parents still live in Levels, couldn’t reach her mom to tell her she was OK because she was in surgery at the time.
The images that exist, moments in time captured by photographers at the time of the tragedy and during the aftermath, Brabson saw those moments, real-time.
“The city was crippled. I saw dust covered professionals trudging uptown to get home. People lined up at hospitals to give blood. Local hospitals had their exterior walls covered with missing persons posters,” she described. “The sirens continued for days, and everyone was incredibly somber and jumpy. It took a long time for the joy and energy to return. I grew up really fast after that.”
Not long after the Sept. 11 tragedy, Brabson returned to her home in Hampshire County for fall break, where she said the effects of the event were still being felt.
“Everyone was still shocked that it even happened, and feeling very patriotic,” she said.
Brabson moved to the city permanently after she graduated from college, and the Sept. 11 tragedy has never been too far from her mind.
“I’ve experienced a few other major emergencies or disasters, Hurricane Sandy and now Ida, too, bomb scares 2 blocks from my office, crane collapses, ambulances going everywhere to pick up Covid victims,” she explained. “And for all of those, it always gives me anxiety and makes me think of Sept. 11.”
