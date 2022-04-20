ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Assessor’s Office field staff will be conducting state-mandated data collection starting in late April or early May, weather permitting.
West Virginia mandates that county assessors canvas the county in 3-year cycles. This year Assessor Norma Wagoner’s staff will be collecting data in the Capon and Gore Districts and the town of Romney.
“Should we have new building permits or permits in which the work was not completed last year, we will be revisiting those areas this year along with checking some of the farms that have a plan on file or we have questions about their farm application,” Wagoner said.
The assessor’s office has 3 white and 1 blue SUV that are plainly marked on both doors, back glass and a front licenses plate with Hampshire County Assessor’s Office on them, and all employees have identification badges.
Should you have questions, do not hesitate to contact the assessor’s office at 304-822-3326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.