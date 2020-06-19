On Thursday, June 18, 2020, at approximately 10:40pm, deputies from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Peaceful Meadow Lane, near Romney, for reports of a female that had been shot. Caller reported that a male had entered the residence and shot the female victim, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Responding officers secured the residence and provided bleeding control measures until EMS arrived on scene. The victim, identified as 35 year old Laura M. Norris, sustained multiple entrance and exit wounds. She was transported by EMS to UPMC in Cumberland, then transferred to UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA, where she remains in stable condition.
Assisting officers were able to intercept the suspect vehicle in the town of Romney and take the female driver and male suspect into custody. Mitchell Frank Roberts, age 34, of Boone, NC was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The driver of the vehicle, Amanda Pearl Hensley, age 34, of Harrisonburg, VA, was placed under arrest for conspiracy to commit a felony. Also arrested at the scene was Phillip Joseph Joyce III, age 35, of Manassas, VA. Joyce was arrested for obstructing and battery.
Roberts was remanded to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta and remains on a $250,000.00 cash only bond. Hensley is also at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $20,012.00 cash only bond. Joyce was released from the jail on bond.
Activity resumed along Grassy Lick Rd on June 19, 2020, where officers were busy collecting relevant evidence from this crime. This incident is still under investigation, and further charges may be pending. Deputies were assisted by Romney City Police, WV State Police and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. Hampshire County EMS responded to the scene, along with Romney Vol. Rescue Squad and ALS 102. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can also be made via the HCSO website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.