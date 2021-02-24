Prices hit $2.69 a gallon this week and experts say it’s a direct result of the winter storm that plunged Texas into a utility disaster last week.
Residents here are noticing.
“Instead of $40 to fill my tank, it's now $50,” Sean Boynton of Cross Junction, Va., posted on the Review’s Facebook page. “I'm afraid it's only going to get worse.”
And Joe McCubbin of Augusta had this prediction:
“As gas prices rise so will prices of consumer goods.”
Gasbuddy.com, the travel and navigation app used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, said prices will move even higher as millions of barrels of refining capacity have gone offline from the extreme cold in Texas.
When temperatures plummeted, power demand surged in the Lone Star state. The electric grid shut down in parts and the state’s power companies started rolling blackouts, idling the Gulf Coast refineries that provide the bulk of gasoline sold across the country.
The upshot is that the national average for a gallon of gas jumped 10.4 cents last week, to $2.63 on Sunday.
West Virginia’s average was also $2.63 on Sunday, up 10.9 cents from a week earlier. Prices ranged from $2.29 to $2.79 in Gasbuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 outlets in the Mountain State.
The average gas price in West Virginia is 28 cents higher than a month ago and 22.9 cents higher than a year ago.
Gasbuddy says the situation will only get worse before it gets better. Texas has to deal with the utility disaster that followed the natural disaster. On Tuesday morning, 8 million Texans were without water service.
Mary Lou Weaver Davis said on the Review’s Facebook page Monday night that the pain hasn’t come yet, but it will.
“I'm a self-employed delivery driver. Higher gas prices cut into my profit. I'm under contract, so I'm paid at a fixed rate,” she posted.
Added Bobby Keith of Rio: “Many of us are still driving to work daily. It's sure not helping us.”
But the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that others are driving less.
“We try not to go out that much,” said Pamela Foster of Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.