The Hampshire County Arts Council has given out 2 scholarships to Hampshire High graduates this year.
Alex Kimble of Augusta and Nathan Wilson of Romney were named the scholarship winners last week by the arts group.
Kimble “demonstrates that Hampshire County artists are capable of becoming proficient in their craft through hard work, dedication, and love of their work,” the council said.
Kimble has assisted with the annual Essentially Ellington competition at Shenandoah University and volunteers his time giving nonprofit performances for local benefit organizations. He is the vice president of the Shenandoah Jazz Education Network chapter and a member of the Shenandoah Conservatory American String Teacher Association chapter and the International Society of Bassists.
Wilson is a music major at West Virginia University where he plays in the marching band, jazz band and other ensembles. He wants a degree in music education so he can become a school band director and music teacher.
“He hopes to encourage and develop in others the same excitement that he has for music and, at the same time, to help promote strong music programs in public schools,” the council said.
His brass capabilities include French horn, trumpet and tuba; he is also taking guitar and piano classes.
Judges included Nancy Judd of Kirby, John Berry of Winchester, Romney native Rob Cookman, River House marketing manager Michele Penland, instrument maker Jim Morris and Romney artist Robin Pancake.
