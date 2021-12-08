A Romney native is 1 of WV Living magazine’s 8th annual wonder women, “dynamic, bold and loving women working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work, raise a family and be a woman.”
Ann Pancake, writer-in-residence at the WVU Humanities Center, was noted for her fiction work. She cited the richness of spoken language in the state and our connection to the outdoors.
* * *
Sheetz has been named one of the 100 best workplaces for parents in 2021 by Great Places to Work. Sheetz was ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make the list.
* * *
Next year’s 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has picked “Bloomin’ Good Times” as its theme. The festival will take place April 22 to May 1.
* * *
Corridor H (U.S. 219 and U.S. 48) is closed between Kerens and Elkins to allow for reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system in Randolph County. The pair of bridges carries Corridor H across Harpertown Road.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to all traffic during construction, which is scheduled to wrap up next fall.
The detour will use old U.S. 219.
