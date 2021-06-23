Need somebody who you can talk to? Need somebody who will listen without judgment? Need somebody who understands? Are you a victim of domestic violence and/or sexual assault and need somebody to help you out? Do you need somebody to answer questions you may have? Do you know somebody who is in an abusive relationship and wants to help them?
You will find that somebody and the help you need at Family Crisis Center Inc. We have professional staff and trained advocates ready and able to help and support you on your journey to a safe and empowered life.
Family Crisis Center provides: a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter (emergency and/or long term), legal advocacy (information on how to navigate the legal system (we are not lawyers), sexual assault advocacy, peer counseling, emergency funding, basic needs (food, hygiene items, clothing), assistance in relocating, assisting victims of human trafficking, goal planning, safety planning, resume building, transportation, legal aid referrals, help with filing a DVP, and ongoing support throughout it all. FCC advocates can accompany you to forensic exams, police interviews, prosecutors’ interviews, court hearings, and work as a bridge between you and the law enforcement or the judicial system.
Have an organization that could benefit from training on domestic violence? Interested in having an assembly to teach our youth that love should not hurt? Does your company need help talking about your policy on violence in the workplace?
Family Crisis Center can provide prevention education, awareness presentations, and resources to engage the community in the endless fight to #breakthecycle of domestic violence.
Men, women and children should feel safe in their homes; they should not be ashamed of what they go through. Everybody has the right to live free from the fear of violence and abuse.
Family Crisis Center believes that statement and Family Crisis Center believes you. You have that right and you are not alone anymore.
We serve Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Pendleton and Hampshire counties; we have a network established with organizations across the state and as well as in Maryland and Virginia.
Call 1-800-698-1240 24/7/365 or find us on Facebook @FCC911.
Kimberly Boggs is a legal advocate for Family Crisis Center Inc. in Petersburg.
