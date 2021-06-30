ROMNEY — After 3 votes, the school board came to a decision about the proposed salary schedules for the 2021-2022 school year at Monday evening’s meeting.
The board initially took a vote regarding adding days to the schedule of central office directors, but after an executive session to discuss the legality of the vote, the vote was rescinded. The board tabled all discussion and voting about adding days to staff schedules until next year’s transfer season.
There were 3 separate votes Monday evening, all on the possibility of adding supplements to the salaries of central office directors, the coordinator of maintenance and the transportation supervisor and the 4 skilled laborer positions: locksmith, master electrician, water treatment operator and plumber.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended the board consider a supplement increase for the central office directors of $6,500, but board members were uneasy.
“I think $6,500 is a bit much, I myself would feel a bit more comfortable with $4,000, $4,500,” said board vice president Ed Morgan.
Morgan made a motion that the directors receive a supplement of $4,000, and even though board member Bernie Hott seconded the compromise, the 2 were outvoted.
“I don’t think anyone’s questioning anyone’s performance,” explained board member Dee Dee Rinker. “It’s just a money issue with me. Until we start getting bigger numbers in our schools, we need to be cautious with our spending. We’ve been working really hard over the last 3 years to be fiscally responsible.”
Board member Matt Trimble echoed Rinker’s thoughts, adding, “Let’s not get comfy with our money when we’re not in a comfortable position.”
Board president Debbie Champ added that while she’s open to increasing days, she’s more hesitant to add salary supplements.
“Once we give a supplement, it’s there,” she said. “It doesn’t go away, no matter what our situation is.”
The 2nd vote of the night stemmed from Hott’s motion to give a $2,500 supplement to the positions of coordinator of maintenance and transportation supervisor. With a second from Trimble, the vote passed 4-1, with Rinker still a “no.”
The 3rd and final vote on a possible supplement of $1,500 for the 4 skilled laborer positions saw a 3-2 result, with Rinker, Champ and Trimble all voting “no.”
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• The board approved the memorandum of understanding between Hampshire County Schools and the Economic Development Authority regarding the School Street property swap.
• The board agreed that the backpack ministry in Capon Bridge schools should continue, sponsored by the Capon Bridge United Methodist Women, Capon Bridge Ruritan, Capon Bridge Christian Church and the Timber Ridge Christian Church.
• The Bank of Romney was approved as the bank of the board’s local depository account, from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2024.
• The $191,000 from the board’s sale of Lovett’s Flat in April will, with approval from the board, go to a permanent improvement fund.
• The next regular meeting will be July 6 at 6:30 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.