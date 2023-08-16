Central Hampshire PSD will be signing the contract this Thursday morning to allow contractors to begin working on the project that will bring water to Purgitsville residents.
Don Judy, who has led the charge locally and at the state level to push this project along, said that his role in the project is finally coming to an end.
“We got that horse led to the trough, finally,” he said.
Paving began Friday along Route 50 near Augusta. The paving project is taking place between Allen Hill Road and 0.15 miles east of the junction with South Fork of Little Cacapon Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Work is expected to last about three weeks. Flaggers direct traffic, and drivers are advised to pay attention and stay alert, moving with caution through the work zone – or use an alternate route if possible.
The exact schedule depends on the weather.
Average gas prices in West Virginia have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 today, according to a GasBuddy survey.
According to price reports, the cheapest station in the state was priced at $3.16 Monday while the most expensive was $3.74.
Prices in the state today are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
