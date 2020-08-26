In the best of times, the people on the front lines of our healthcare system are busy and vigilant.
Emergency room doctors and nurses treat our most urgent needs, from a broken wrist to an idiot like somebody you know who let his weight, blood sugar and blood pressure get away from him to the point he had to darken the doorway of Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s ER twice in a couple month period.
But I’m much better now.
There are clinic staffs and home-care folks and long-term care providers and hospital personnel and medical lab technicians and school nurses and so many more that I can’t list them all.
And now we have 2020 when a pandemic threw all our best plans and intentions asunder.
Times of crisis, the saying goes, bring out the best and the worst in us. Thanks to practically everyone having a camera and video on their cellphones, we see the worst – all those “Karens” – popping up in our newsfeeds all the time.
The best? Not so much.
So let’s sing some praise to people who already work tirelessly for our health and never more so than over the last 6 months.
On the top of that list I nominate Stephanie Shoemaker, who took over as the director of the county’s Health Department a few years ago. She and I talk regularly, and I always hang up the phone feeling enlightened and appreciative.
Monitoring the health of our far-flung and sometimes uncooperative residents is a job that can bring criticism. Laying out the state’s guidelines for living amid a pandemic doesn’t make her a lot of friends.
But Stephanie Shoemaker brushes aside the gripes to get her job done – possibly the most important job in this county this year. I know she stays unflappable and on course because when we talk I give her plenty of chances to vent privately. She doesn’t take me up on the offers to any serious extent.
She actually makes my job tougher because she is so relentless about people’s privacy that she never gives out information that could identify anyone who has the COVID-19 virus.
When those 1st few cases came to light in April, she wouldn’t even talk about which part of the county they were in.
“I want everyone to be on guard, not just one certain part of the county,” Shoemaker said at the time. “Everyone needs to be on guard because everyone travels all over the county.”
She was right, dang it.
I don’t know when she has had time for herself because it seems like she’s sending out updates every day and she’s meeting with leaders in the county and around the state (by phone and Zoom, of course) so, so often.
Yet, she’ll be the 1st to tell you that she’s just part of a team, including the staff at the Health Department, and a network of leadership that includes our schools, county commission, law enforcement and healthcare providers.
She’s no-nonsense about healthy practices, but she can laugh at herself, and at me when I’m being foolish on the phone with her. That’s leadership we need in times like these.
She’s not alone in stepping up.
I’m thinking of Charlie Rohrbaugh (who happens to be a neighbor of mine). He’s high enough in the administration of E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker that he organized a 5-location, free drive-through testing day a few months back at a time when getting tested was next to impossible.
And I’m thinking about Chad Hott and his Trinity Family Healthcare and all the folks they’ve seen there.
And Rhonda Dante and all the school nurses who are bracing for an influx of students on Sept. 8.
And Tom Kluge and Mary Sas at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, as they strive to protect patients and staff alike.
And those are just the names I know. For every Mary Sas, there’s a flight of nurses who come in contact every day with people who are suffering.
For every Rhonda Dante, Hampshire schools have dozens upon dozens of nurses, custodians, cooks, aides, bus drivers and, of course, teachers who are getting ready to put it all on the line to make sure our children are transported, fed, educated and protected to the greatest extent they can.
And if I mention Hampshire schools, I’d be remiss if I overlooked the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
So here’s to you who are stepping up in a time of uncertainty and crisis.
Thank you for your service and thank you for your courage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.