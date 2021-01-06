Community aid topped his menu in 2020
That’s Josh Arnold’s philosophy, and how he’s applied that philosophy to his work has made him a standout in Hampshire County for his generosity to the community and one of the Review’s most inspiring people of 2020.
Arnold, owner of Lost Mountain BBQ Company in Romney, has called his efforts in the community “good business,” but the matter-of-fact, industrious exterior isn’t fooling anyone. There’s real need here in Hampshire, and Arnold knows it.
Throughout the year, Arnold and the BBQ crew have given back to the community seemingly at every turn, raising money and awareness for Anthony Voit, a HHS student facing Hodgkin's Lymphoma, offering a percentage of the proceeds to the Trojan Athletic Association, donating art supplies to the area schools and, most recently, partnering with the Romney First United Methodist Church to provide Thanksgiving dinners for around 500 folks in the community who might need it this holiday season.
And in the spring, Arnold donated a check for $2,475 to Hampshire County Relay for Life in memory of his sister, Katie, who passed away in 2014.
It’s an impressive list of Arnold’s work in the community, but he said when he started his business, his goals were “modest.”
“This whole BBQ thing has been a series of revelations,” he admitted. “That 1st year, my sales were literally pennies compared to now. There was 1 event that really gave me the foundation of what was to come.”
That year, Arnold said he met a couple that lost their child to illness and he wanted to help.
“Losing my own child as she slept as an infant was one of my biggest fears, so I empathized immediately,” he said. “I put a call to action post on Facebook and set up my little joint as a collection point for donations to help.”
Arnold called what happened next “overwhelming.” Folks from all over the community donated money, around $875.
“Since then, I’ve come to embrace the philosophy that we as a community are only as strong as the least fortunate,” Arnold said. “We all do better when we all do better.”
This past year, Lost Mountain has been committed to helping the community do better, especially in the spring when Covid hit Hampshire.
“Covid has left a void on so many levels when it comes to community support,” Arnold said. “Organizations that spearhead events that bolster their ability to lend aid have been stifled by restrictions. Something had to be done. People were in need.”
Through the little Romney BBQ joint, Arnold described that aid came not just from within the community he seeks to help, but from outside places as well.
“What happened was amazing. People that weren’t even from our area would give generously and then message or call me to express their admiration for the efforts we were taking in our small town,” he described. “It gave me confidence to try new and fun ways to spark people’s generosity, and it worked.”
Arnold’s bottom line is simple: people are generally good and want to help others, he said, and he’s aiming to make it easy for them to do so.
“People rarely remember what you said. People rarely remember what you did,” Arnold added. “But people don’t forget how you make them feel.”
When folks that pass through Romney stop at Lost Mountain, Arnold said he aims to make an impression, whether with the food, the opportunity for donations to a good cause, the customer service or even just a friendly greeting.
“When travelers think back to their visit to Romney, or talk about their trip with their friends, they will surely mention (Lost Mountain BBQ),” Arnold pointed out. “And that is next-level marketing.”
