ROMNEY — At their meeting Tuesday night, the County Commission approved the purchase of three additional lots on Sunrise Boulevard for the use of the future ambulance station to be constructed on Sunrise Summit.
The location on the corner of Ridge Loop Road and Sunrise Boulevard is the “best location” for the new ambulance station, said Matthew Hott, who will be overseeing its construction.
Because of high building costs during the design build concept process, Hott said that the Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency (HCESA) looked around at other sites – and ended up coming back full circle to the corner property.
The Commission already owns the 0.38-acre lot on the corner, but Hott said that at the ambulance committee’s last meeting, they voted to request that the Commission purchase the adjoining three lots to the east.
The first lot would be for the station to be built on, he explained, and the other three would be for “future growth.”
The other three lots are all roughly the same acreage and shape as the corner lot. The lot immediately adjacent to the corner lot could be purchased for $52,000, Hott said, or the Commission could purchase all three for $95,000.
“Personally, I think that’s an outrageous price, but we’re in a serious situation where we need to act,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon. “For me, it’s bite the bullet for the betterment of the county.”
Commissioner Bob Hott echoed Cannon’s sentiment, saying, “This goes against me a little bit, but I still believe it’s something we have to do and get this building started and get it moving and operational.”
Hott moved for the Commission to approve the HCESA request for the purchase of the three additional lots, as well as approve them to put out a request for bid proposals to get the construction process moving.
Commission president Brian Eglinger seconded Hott’s motion, and it passed unanimously.
The ambulance station to be constructed on Sunrise Summit will, once the project is complete, house the county’s ambulances and offices that are currently located at the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.