0405 ambulance station.tif

ROMNEY — At their meeting Tuesday night, the County Commission approved the purchase of three additional lots on Sunrise Boulevard for the use of the future ambulance station to be constructed on Sunrise Summit.

The location on the corner of Ridge Loop Road and Sunrise Boulevard is the “best location” for the new ambulance station, said Matthew Hott, who will be overseeing its construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.