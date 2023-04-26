Education chapter nails state competition
ROMNEY — Hampshire High School Educators Rising Chapter participated in its first competition and placed first in the state in the Ethical Dilemma Competition.
Educator’s Rising Advisor Kacey Wolford admitted that the news was a “happy shock,” especially since it is the first year the school has held this chapter.
“This program is a community-based movement, in which chapters at schools feed teacher preparation programs at institutes of higher education with the support of the State Department of Education and local funders and foundations,” Wolford explained.
Educators Rising is a nationwide program that offers a clear pathway and various opportunities for students to develop strong leadership traits as they become high-quality educators.
“All of the girls are competent and well-poised,” Wolford expressed joyfully.
And they showed their competence even after the competition. The girls did not initially know how well they did during the state competition until they started questioning their scores; Junior student Taylor Treadway then decided to speak up.
“The math wasn’t mathing,” Senior student Caitlyn Myers laughed, recalling the confusion.
Four ladies made it into Nationals, but only three of them can go to the competition in Orlando, Florida, so they will now “relearn and redivide” the roles they played in the state competition.
Treadway will still be competing in the Impromptu Speaking Competition on the national level. The challenge requires students to be in a room for only 10 minutes after being given a talking point; they then have to present a speech to the judges and are scored on persuasiveness and how well they articulate their points.
Their commitment to this new chapter mainly came from their goal of wanting to be educators.
But why are they interested in becoming educators?
“For me, I had a lot of amazing elementary school teachers that had a great impact in my life, and I’d like to be able to do the same for a child,” Senior student Jasmine Lease said.
Everyone shared similar sentiments about how family members or their own teachers positively impacted their lives.
The trip to Florida for their national competition is scheduled for June 29 to July 2, and it isn’t cheap. The cost for each student to make the trip is $2,000, but Wolford said the experience and knowledge gained are well worth it. It would also grant the students an opportunity to represent Hampshire County on a national level.
“It teaches them how to network. It teaches them to rely on each other, help one another and work together,” Wolford said, explaining that a teacher’s career relies on harmonious leadership qualities amongst each other.
Those who are interested in lending a hand can send donations to the school or they can contact Wolford to arrange pick up at 304-359-0770.
