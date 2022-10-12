ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are recognizing White Cane Awareness Day this Friday, Oct. 14.
Friday morning will include an assembly for students and staff on campus, followed by a parade. The parade will begin at 9:05 a.m., and will leave from campus and head west on Main Street, crossing Antigo and Grafton Streets, then Marshall Alley. Students will stop for a picture at the old courthouse, and then return to campus.
White Cane Awareness Day is recognized annually on Oct. 15. The white cane, a tool that every blind citizen of West Virginia has the right to carry, demonstrates and symbolizes the ability to achieve a full and independent life and the capacity to work productively in competitive employment.
The use of the white can allows every blind person to move freely and safely through the community, further making it possible for them to participate and contribute to society and live the lives they desire.
Motorists and cyclists should exercise appropriate caution when approaching a blind person carrying a white cane. West Virginia law also calls upon employers in both the public and private sector to be aware of and utilize the employment skills of blind citizens by recognizing their worth as individuals – as well as their productive capacities.
WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch said the school is observing the day on Oct. 14 so that all students will be able to participate.
“This event is not only an opportunity to share with the public the rights of blind individuals,” he said, “but an occasion for our students to celebrate their achievements and independence.”
One of the school’s goals is to facilitate the expansion of employment opportunities for and the greater acceptance of blind people in the competitive labor market.
