White Cane 2019

From 2019: students participate in the White Cane Awareness Day parade on Main Street in Romney.

ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are recognizing White Cane Awareness Day this Friday, Oct. 14.

Friday morning will include an assembly for students and staff on campus, followed by a parade. The parade will begin at 9:05 a.m., and will leave from campus and head west on Main Street, crossing Antigo and Grafton Streets, then Marshall Alley. Students will stop for a picture at the old courthouse, and then return to campus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.