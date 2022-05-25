A recount of votes in Mineral County Tuesday produced no change in the 88th Delegate District Republican primary, effectively handing the nomination to rural Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand.
His margin over Keith Funkhouser remained 4 votes, 803 to 799, as the hand count of 9 Mineral precincts wrapped up around 3 p.m.
The lack of change prompted Hillenbrand to withdraw his request for a recount in Hampshire that was scheduled to take place Thursday.
Hillenbrand held a 1-vote lead over Funkhouser after Election Day, May 10. Once provisional ballots were added in the next Monday, May 16, his lead grew to its final margin.
Funkhouser filed for a recount in both counties of the new district, but withdrew his request for Hampshire last week. Hillenbrand had also filed as a tactical maneuver.
Hillenbrand faces no Democratic challenger in the November general election, essentially assuring him of a seat in the Legislature next January.
