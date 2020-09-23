KEYSER — No matter where you want to go or who you want to become, finding the right path to your passion and your future can begin within the West Virginia University system during the virtual Discover Potomac State event on Sept. 26.
Discover Potomac State Day may look different this year; however, participants will still be able to explore the possibilities of college life while envisioning their future.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ideally, participants should be engaged throughout the day in order to participate in all activities; however, they can jump on at any time.
Live sessions will include academic majors, admissions, financial aid, and housing and residence life. A pre-recorded classroom session and campus tour, along with our Information Fair will give students the opportunity to have all their questions answered.
Participants who choose to apply for admission that day will need to request a copy of their transcript be sent to the Office of Enrollment Services at the College.
Participating students who apply by the end of the day on Sept. 26 (if not already) will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship that will be announced via social media.
No matter where you are in your college exploration process, Potomac State College will help you explore available options as you discover your academic path and career objectives.
Prior registration is required for the event. Students can register at http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. To register and/or obtain additional information regarding the event, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
