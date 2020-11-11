CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia Republicans expanded their majorities in the state legislature after taking at least 10 seats from Democrats in last week’s election.
Enthusiasm for President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket helped solidify the Republican takeover of West Virginia politics in a state where labor-backed Democrats once reigned. Republican Gov. Jim Justice won re-election and the party swept top races, making inroads into once-blue regions.
Seven Republicans won seats in the House of Delegates currently held by Democrats and one conservative independent, according to an Associated Press review. In the upper chamber, the GOP picked up 3 seats.
“We were surprised. We thought we might win, but it was all up in the air,’’ said Josh Holstein, a 19-year-old first-time candidate for delegate who upset a Democrat in Boone County, once rich with coal jobs and Democratic labor support.
He and other Republicans credit President Donald Trump’s enormous popularity in the state for driving up turnout to lift candidates down the ballot. With 90 percent of expected ballots counted, Trump already had 50,000 more votes compared to his final finish 4 years ago.
It was “probably the biggest reason’’ for the wide scale victories, Holstein said. His district backed him by 9 percentage points 4 years after the Democratic incumbent won in a landslide.
Republican state Del. John Mandt, who had resigned in October over homophobic messages attributed to him online, was in a tight race to reclaim his seat. He had a 68-vote lead for 3rd place in a district where voters pick three delegates to send to the statehouse in Charleston.
Republican State Sen. Mike Maroney won reelection after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute in August 2019. He continued to serve in office and as chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources after turning himself in. He will represent Marshall County for a 2nd 4-year term.
Democrats were trailing in several other contests, including races in which voters can choose more than 1 candidate. In a pick-four race for the House of Delegates in District 48, Republican candidates led in the top 4. The district is currently represented by 3 Republicans and one Democrat.
The spokesman for West Virginia’s secretary of state, Mike Queen, declared “historic voter turnout’’ in the state after unofficial figures showed 793,000 ballots were cast, nearly 65,500 more votes than in 2016.
In the House of Delegates, the GOP already commands a 58-41 advantage, with one independent, over Democrats. Republicans had a 20-14 majority in the Senate going into Election Day.
Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement that the results were a “solid affirmation that West Virginians believe the bold, conservative leadership and ideas put forward by Republican members ... are the best path forward for our state.”
Both chambers of the legislature are set to convene on Jan. 8, 2021, for a 60-day period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.