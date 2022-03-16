ROMNEY — Once again, talent shone at the Spring Fine Arts Show opening reception Friday night.
Vibrant pieces of artwork on countless media with eye-catching colors, were on display as between 40 and 50 community members, artists, family and friends stopped by the Hampshire County Public Library to check out the contest entries and marvel at the pieces.
The contest saw returning artists, as well as 1st-time submitters, 20 artists in total.
Stephens City artist Joe Gainer took the top prize with his 3-dimensional piece carved out of builder’s foam and colored with acrylic paint, titled “Main Street Matrix.”
Judge Kristen Colebank called Gainer’s piece “extraordinarily unusual.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” she said. “I love the juxtaposition of the strong, geometric shapes with the organic shape in the bottom corner with the flowers.”
Second place went to Romney’s Sibyl MacKenzie for her acrylic on canvas piece, “The Weary Pilgrim,” which also won People’s Choice Friday evening. Colebank called the piece “evocative and mysterious.”
Taking the bronze was the young Aren Hobbie, for his digital painting “Muted Likeness.”
Colebank also offered 2 judge’s honorable mention awards for young artist recognition. Those awards went to Hailey Yommer (“Grand View”) and Capon Bridge’s Alex Grassi, for her charcoal on panel submission focused on the human body, titled “Under the Surface.”
There were 5 honorable mention awards, which went to Janet Gillies (“Sunflower and Butterfl’eyes’”), Sandra Patterson, for both her photographs “Leaf in a birdbath” and “Stacked Glasses,” Jill Baldinger for “Sunlit,” and Christa Lemons, for “Gaia’s Hope, Love and Peace,” a multimedia piece.
For this year’s contest, the 1st-place prize is $500, 2nd place is $250, 3rd place is $150, and each honorable mention artist took home $50.
The library hosted the show, as it has in years past, and each piece was hung without the artist’s name attached to it. New this year, coordinators decided not to group each artist’s work all together, and instead spread submissions out throughout the library’s upper floor.
Ken Caldwell filmed Colebank as she explained her selections, and the full video is available on the Hampshire County Arts Council website.
Each artist had an opportunity to speak briefly about their work at the reception as well, explaining their process or their inspiration. Volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs said that having the artists introduce themselves was a nice addition to the event, and will continue in the future.
