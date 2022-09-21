ROMNEY — Property owners, take note: laws regarding delinquent property taxes are a little different this year, with the main change being that county sheriff departments are no longer in charge of the sale of properties in lieu of back taxes.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Nathan Sions reminded folks last week that the office will no longer be conducting the annual Real Estate Tax Lien Sale, following Senate Bill 552 passing in the state legislature earlier this year – which hands the responsibility for the tax lien sale over to the WV State Auditor.
The Sheriff’s Tax Office will certify a list of delinquent properties to the State Auditor’s Office by Oct. 31 of each year.
Once the list is submitted, the landowner will then have to contact the Auditor’s Office in order to redeem the property before or after it’s sold.
“We’re trying to stress to people to save some hassle,” Sions said. “Get your taxes paid on time.”
He added that there’s still going to be an annual sale, but it’ll be through the State Auditor’s office and it’ll be up to them how to post it. The auction will still take place in Hampshire County, he said.
“Please use this as a reminder of the importance of paying property taxes by Oct. 31 to avoid further hassle and fees in redeeming your property,” Sions’ reminder emphasized.
