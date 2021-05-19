Hampshire shows orange as restrictions ease
“All these cases we are seeing are all not vaccinated,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Monday.
And her staff is seeing a lot.
Hampshire County has 72 active cases, up from 50 a week earlier. Only 1 case requires hospitalization though.
The soaring rate of new infections has pushed the county into Red status for 5 consecutive days on the state’s 5-color tracking map. Status returned to orange Tuesday.
The solution, Shoemaker says, is simple.
“The numbers are showing that the vaccine is working,” she said. “It is drastically working.”
State data shows that roughly 2/3 of Hampshire’s population age 16 or older has had at least 1 dose of vaccine, but those numbers are suspect – even to Shoemaker.
The statistics on DHHR’s website are lower this week than they were a week ago.
Anyone wanting to be vaccinated can call the Health Department at 304-496-9640 or the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-734-0965.
Pharmacies, E.A. Hawse and several private practices also have vaccines to administer, Shoemaker pointed out.
Progress with vaccinations led the Centers for Disease Control to declare last week that people who are fully vaccinated need not remain masked indoors, in most situations, or in outdoor crowds.
Guidance still calls for masks in group residential settings.
The other big national development was approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the age group could start being vaccinated immediately.
