Augusta Elementary
Augusta Elementary will hold a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to honor all veterans and current military personnel.
Call the school at 304-496-7001 with any questions or concerns about protocols to ensure the safety of guests, staff and students on that day.
Legion Post 91
A Veterans Day dinner will be served up Friday, Nov. 12, at American Legion Post 91 in Romney.
Social Hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner is carry-out and all veterans are welcome.
Slanesville Ruritan
A meal to honor veterans will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Slanesville Ruritan Club.
It’s open to the community at large, but attendees must reserve meals beforehand.
To join the celebration, call 304-496-7006.
Legion Post 137
All veterans will eat free at a Veterans Day lunch on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge.
Hours are noon to 3 p.m. The post is at 484 Cold Stream Road.
If you have a Veterans Day event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. o
