1CHARLESTON — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month, officials said Wednesday.
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result.
The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results, he said. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week.
The positive staffer is in good condition, Messina said.
Separately, an employee of a sporting club linked to The Greenbrier Resort, which is owned by Gov. Jim Justice, has tested positive for the virus, a spokesman said. The Greenbrier Sporting Club Lodge staffer tested positive last week and the club will be closed for dining until July 10.
No other employees have tested positive and those who could have come into contact with the staffer have been asked to quarantine for two weeks. The case was first reported by ProPublica.
“I can tell you that The Greenbrier Resort prides itself in doing things right and they will be following every inch of the protocol in every way,’’ said Justice, a Republican.
Statewide, at least 95 people have died from the virus and around 3,442 have tested positive, according to state health data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Governor agrees to debate Salango in October
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections, the incumbent Republican’s campaign said.
The announcement comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections, calling it a “waste of time.”
A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.
Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.
Outdoors officials
remind hunters to read new rules
3CHARLESTON —West Virginia natural resource officials on Thursday asked hunters and trappers to make themselves aware of new regulations that went into effect this week.
In a statement, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel said the new rules started July 1 and are posted on the agency’s website.
“Because there are numerous changes that will take effect during the turkey, bear and deer seasons, I want to encourage folks to carefully review these new regulations as they get ready for their fall hunting adventures,” he said.
The department has changed dates for antlerless deer, fall wild turkey and black bear seasons, according to a news release. Also, limits on the number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person can purchase have been removed. A full list of the new regulations can be found online.
Shuttered hospital reopens as temporary emergency room
4FAIRMONT — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner.
WVU Medicine held a ceremony last week at Fairmont Medical Center, news outlets reported. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years.
Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds.
The WVU Health System operates more than a dozen hospitals and is the state’s largest health system.
Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer. At the time the hospital had more than 600 employees. Alecto also closed hospitals last year in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Martins Ferry, Ohio.
Confederate marker removed from
monument
5CHARLESTON — A marker has been removed from a century-old Confederate monument in West Virginia.
The city of Charleston took down the plaque Monday from the Kanawha Riflemen Monument at Ruffner Memorial Park, news outlets reported. The land was given to the city in 1831 and converted to a park in 1920.
The monument, which resembles a tablet with benches on each side, was installed in 1922 by the Kanawha Riflemen Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The tablet had been dedicated to those who served in the Confederate Army.
The city said in a statement that removing the marker “was the right thing to do.’’
Ernest Blevins with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said, “History reminds you of places you have been, how far you’ve progressed from there, be it good or bad. A piece of local history was suddenly removed with apparently no public comment or our feelings on it.”
D’Antoni retiring from Department of Education
6CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni is retiring.
The department announced her retirement last week. D’Antoni spent her entire career serving students, including a decade in leadership roles with the department.
She was a three-time finalist for the job of state schools superintendent, most recently when interim superintendent Clayton Burch was chosen for the permanent position last month.
D’Antoni was the department’s career and technical education officer. She also was a former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
Burch called D’Antoni “one of the greatest champions for West Virginia’s children.’’
She was inducted into both business and education halls of fame at Marshall University.
D’Antoni is the sister of Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.
Central West
Virginia DMV
now open for
appointments
7CHARLESTON — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment.
Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers, according to a news release.
Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local kiosk, or a sheriff’s department. Customers can make appointments at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.
