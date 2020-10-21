I know you’re a politician and I know that you’re running for re-election. So I expect an amount of self-promotion from your kind, Republican or Democrat. Or even Mountain Party, Libertarian or independent.
But, there’s an old-fashioned sense of propriety in me that says do your politicking on your own time and on your own dime.
Don’t masquerade it as official acts of the guy who’s supposed to be the top legal officer in West Virginia.
Maybe I’m naïve. Maybe social expectations have shifted that far in 2020 that my thought is unrealistic.
But see, when you send out a press release like you did a few weeks ago under the Attorney General’s seal and it proclaims that you have “joined a 22-state coalition to urge Senate leaders to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court,” well that left me scratching my head.
Yes, I think it’s critical to fill Supreme Court vacancies as expeditiously as possible. That’s in the interest of not only West Virginia, but every other state in the union.
What I don’t get is why it was important that the Attorney General of West Virginia weighed in on this nomination in this way — ostensibly on behalf of every West Virginian — when you did not do the same thing 4 years ago when there was a Supreme Court vacancy before a presidential election.
What made filling this vacancy in West Virginia’s interest that filling that 2016 vacancy did not?
If the answer is that this candidate will ostensibly be a conservative voice on the U.S. Supreme Court and the 2016 nominee would not, then you ought to be touting your support for Amy Coney Barrett from your “Patrick Morrisey, Republican for Attorney General” campaign account and letterhead, not from the office’s of the state’s lawyer-in-chief.
Gee whillikers, if it was any other politician acting like this in the name of governing, I’d be railing about reporting them to the attorney general … but I don’t think that is much of a threat here, is it?
Almost as insulting was the official press release that went out last week. You know the one — it got sent on Wednesday about a big announcement coming Thursday afternoon and then you followed with a reminder Thursday morning about a big announcement Thursday afternoon and then the big announcement was touted Thursday afternoon and followed up by yet another press release with links to video clips.
And what was so important for the legal concerns of West Virginians that you put all this effort into touting it?
Why, you drove down to Logan and stood in while Tractor Supply announced that it was putting free WiFi hotspots in the parking lots of most of its stores in the state.
And you know what? That’s a relatively cool thing for folks in places like Logan County and here in Hampshire where a lot of times broadband and cellular service is sketchy at best.
But what in the name of all that is holy does it have to do with your position as chief enforcer of West Virginia’s laws? Why were we as taxpayers footing the bill for someone on your staff to promote what was essentially a campaign event for you?
I defy you to explain how Tractor Supply’s announcement of WiFi hotspots dovetailed in any way witn your official capacity of Attorney General.
Go ahead. Answer that question and I’ll print it in this paper. Just make sure you actually answer the question and don’t just use it as a launchpad for a campaign spiel.
As noted, I’m glad Tractor Supply is doing what it is. And if you want to support that and hitchhike on their offering, more power to you. Just do it as a candidate and don’t disguise it as official West Virginia business.
And, as noted, it’s an old-fashioned notion, but please, Mr. Morrisey — and all the rest of your colleagues in Charleston — can’t you learn the distinction between governing and campaigning.
Disguising political self-interest as action in the name of your office is just wrong.
Especially when it’s done so ham-handedly.
