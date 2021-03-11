ROMNEY — A man being arraigned in Circuit Court this morning (Thursday, March 11) apparently overdosed on heroin while in a holding cell at the Judicial Center.
Robert A. Bean, 31, was ordered to jail during a hearing because he failed a drug test.
After he was placed in a holding cell at the Judicial Center, Bean collapsed and authorities determined he overdosed. Two ambulances responded to the event.
Three other inmates in the holding cell also appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said it has no further information to release at this time.
