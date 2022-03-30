1
BLUEFIELD — Police in West Virginia say they are looking for 2 women accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl.
Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, have warrants charging them with murder, Bluefield Police Lt. Kenny Adams told the news sources.. He said the women were on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Adams said the girl was shot late Wednesday while riding in a vehicle with others. The shooting appears to stem from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening, Adams said.
He said police believe adults in the vehicle with the girl were the targets of the shooting.
Fire officials
identify woman killed in house fire
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia fire officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire.
Sharon L. Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died as a result of the fire at her home, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started because of faulty structure-related wiring.
Family members and neighbors tried unsuccessfully to rescue Cale from the burning home before firefighters arrived, the fire marshal’s office said in a news release.
The Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at about 11:45 a.m.
Bills signed aimed at protecting special needs students
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed 2 bills Friday aimed at protecting special needs students after allegations of abuse at some schools last year.
One bill requires public school administrators to view video of each special education classroom for at least 15 minutes at least every 90 days. It also eliminates a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period.
A 2019 state law required cameras to be installed in special needs classrooms following allegations of student abuse in Berkeley County. Investigators and parents or guardians of students involved in incidents are allowed to view available video upon request.
The other bill makes it a felony for someone in a position of trust to physically or verbally abuse a special needs student, or for failing to report abuse. That act previously was a misdemeanor.
The 2nd bill also requires the state Department of Education to create a database of school employees under active investigation for child abuse.
The state also will be required to study the possibility of implementing a system allowing parents and guardians to view their children remotely.
A Kanawha County couple filed a lawsuit against the county school system after their son allegedly was abused at an elementary school. A criminal case against a former teacher at the school is ongoing. Criminal charges and civil lawsuits also have been filed alleging mistreatment of special needs students at a Kanawha County middle school.
Intermediate court appointee withdraws from position
WHEELING — One of the first appointees to West Virginia’s newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals has decided not to take the position.
Don Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling said that although the position was 1 that he long desired, he did not want to relocate or bear the cost of traveling to Charleston, which would be required as part of guidelines being crafted for the court, news outlets reported Friday.
The guidelines ``imposed an economic hardship which I simply cannot impose upon my family,’’ Nickerson said.
Nickerson was appointed to the position in December.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that another candidate would be chosen quickly. The 3 -judge court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to open July 1.
Previous candidates were selected from a list of recommendations by the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission.
Nickerson had been appointed for a 6 1/2-year term ending in December 2028. Two other judges are on the court. Thomas Scarr of Barboursville was appointed for a term of 2 1/2 years ending in December 2024 and Dan Greear of South Charleston was appointed for a term of 4 1/2 years ending in December 2026.
George
Washington High wins high school
academic contest
CHARLESTON — George Washington High School of Charleston on Friday won an academic competition involving teams of students from across West Virginia.
George Washington defeated Spring Mills High School of Berkeley County in the championship round of the West Virginia Academic Showdown at the state Culture Center in Charleston. George Washington won $10,000 and Spring Mills $6,000.
In addition, George Washington team captain Reese Mason received $1,000 for being chosen the top competitor.
Under the competition, which was based on the popular History Bowl quiz format, 29 teams from 19 high schools signed up for 4 regional events. The 8 regional winners then advanced to the state finals.
Berkeley Springs and Pike View were eliminated in the semifinals and received $4,000. Greenbrier East, Ripley, Sherman and Tug Valley were eliminated in the quarterfinals and received $3,000.
The competition subjects included literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion and mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge.
Schools formed teams of 4 students from grades 9 through 12 with a 5th member serving as an alternate.
