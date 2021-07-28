July 19: William Arthur Preis, 73, of Baltimore was arrested for obstructing.
July 20: Cain Allder Wagoner, 18, of Springfield was arrested for obstructing officer x2.
July 20: Clay Samuel Wagoner, 48, of Springfield was arrested for obstructing officer x2 and hindering or obstructing firefighter.
July 21: Kathrine Grace Ganoe, 38, of Romney was arrested for possession of CDS (meth).
July 21: Donis Amber Ganoe, 39, of McComb, Miss., was arrested for possession of CDS (meth).
July 22: Tori Cheyenne Corbin, 29, of Springfield was arrested for trespassing.
July 23: Leigha Nicole Haslacker, 18, of Levels was arrested for domestic battery.
July 19-25
Warrant/process service: 2
