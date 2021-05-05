April 28: Amanda Pearl Hensley, 35, of Curtis Bay, Md., was arrested for conspiracy-wanton endangerment.
April 28: Brian Lee Lewis, 47, was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Frederick County, Md.
April 29: Jessica Marie Lipscomb, 31, of Romney was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Frederick County, Va.
April 29: Quentin Canvy Bucklew, 19, of Romney was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Allegany County, Md., and a capias warrant out of Hampshire County.
April 30: Christopher Lee Haymond, 41, of Augusta was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Frederick County, Va.
April 26-May 2
